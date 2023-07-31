Pearson reiterates outlook after strong demand boosts profit

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson PSON. said it was on course to hit annual and mid-term targets after demand for English language learning, exams and qualifications helped it to grow half-year adjusted operating profit by 44%.

The British group said the profit growth to 250 million pounds in the six months to the end of June ($321 million) had also been driven by cost savings.

($1 = 0.7784 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

