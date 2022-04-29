Pearson reiterates full-year targets after 7% Q1 profit growth

Adds details

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson PSON.L reiterated its full-year profit guidance on Friday and said its effective tax rate would be below market expectations, giving it a solid start to the year.

The British company, which recently rejected a private equity takeover after showing signs of stabilisation, reported underlying sales growth of 7% in the first quarter, compared with 8% for the previous full year.

Growth was driven by its Assessment and English Language Learning division while sales in its Higher Education unit, long the source of profit warnings, was down 5%, unchanged from 2021.

The British company also said the statute of limitations on a number of tax provisions had lapsed, leading to a one-off impact in 2022 that will reduce its effective tax rate from current market expectations of around 21% to 15-17%.

Analysts at Citi said the first quarter growth was ahead of its forecasts and the tax announcement would lead to an around 20% upgrade on 2022 earnings per share.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.