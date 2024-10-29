News & Insights

Pearson reaffirms 2024 outlook

October 29, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

The company said, “Group underlying sales growth, adjusted operating profit, interest and tax outlook for 2024 remain in line with market expectations. As guided, free cash flow conversion is expected to be 95-100%. We expect interest to be in line with guidance of c.GBP 45m with recovery of interest on the State Aid payment offset by increased interest given our recent bond issue.”

Stocks mentioned

PSO

