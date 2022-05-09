Pearson (PSO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Pearson plc (Symbol: PSO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.40, changing hands as low as $9.33 per share. Pearson plc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.68 per share, with $12.385 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.34.

