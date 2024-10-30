Pearson price target raised to 1,220 GBp from 1,190 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Pearson (PSO) to 1,220 GBp from 1,190 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- Pearson reaffirms 2024 outlook
- Pearson reports 9M underlying sales growth of 3%
- Pearson, ServiceNow collaborate over AI solutions for workforce deployment
- Pearson price target lowered to 1,170 GBp from 1,200 GBp at JPMorgan
- Pearson price target lowered to 1,055 GBp from 1,085 GBp at Barclays
