Pearson price target raised to 1,100 GBp from 1,055 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nick Dempsey raised the firm’s price target on Pearson (PSO) to 1,100 GBp from 1,055 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Read More on PSO:
- Pearson price target raised to 1,220 GBp from 1,190 GBp at Citi
- Pearson reaffirms 2024 outlook
- Pearson reports 9M underlying sales growth of 3%
- Pearson, ServiceNow collaborate over AI solutions for workforce deployment
- Pearson price target lowered to 1,170 GBp from 1,200 GBp at JPMorgan
