Pearson price target raised to 1,100 GBp from 1,055 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nick Dempsey raised the firm’s price target on Pearson (PSO) to 1,100 GBp from 1,055 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.

