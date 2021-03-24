Pearson, Plc (PSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Pearson, Plc (PSO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.189 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 145.45% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSO was $10.82, representing a -9.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.90 and a 112.99% increase over the 52 week low of $5.08.

PSO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC). Zacks Investment Research reports PSO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.14%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSO as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAK with an increase of 9.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSO at 4.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.