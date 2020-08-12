Pearson, Plc (PSO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Pearson, Plc (PSO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.01% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSO was $8.13, representing a -25.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.88 and a 60.04% increase over the 52 week low of $5.08.

PSO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC). Zacks Investment Research reports PSO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -48.65%, compared to an industry average of -57.6%.

