Pearson Plc: Andy Bird To Succeed John Fallon As Chief Executive - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L) announced the prospective appointment of Andy Bird as Chief Executive, effective 19th October, 2020. Andy is currently a Non-Executive Director at Pearson plc. John Fallon will continue as Chief Executive until that date, and remain as an advisor until the end of the year.

Most recently, Andy worked for The Walt Disney Company, as Chairman of Walt Disney International, responsible for the businesses outside of the US. Prior to The Walt Disney Company, Andy held a number of senior positions at AOL Time Warner.

