News & Insights

Pearson meets forecasts with 31% rise in operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

March 01, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds CEO quote in paragraphs 2-3, outlook in paragraph 4

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British education company Pearson PSON.L met market expectations by reporting 2023 operating profit of 573 million pounds ($724 million), up 31% on an underlying basis, underpinned by a strong demand for English language courses.

Chief Executive Omar Abbosh, who took over in January, said Pearson was well positioned for continued growth, including an inflection point with the development of AI.

"I am optimistic about the opportunities this advancement in technology brings," he said on Friday.

Pearson said it expected its underlying sales growth and profit this year would be in line with current market expectations, which forecast 3.7% growth on the top line growth and adjusted operating profit of 621 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7917 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alistair Smout)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.