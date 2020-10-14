Markets
PSO

Pearson Issues Trading Update; 9-month Group Sales Down 14% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pearson Plc (PSO, PSON.L) said, at the nine months, Group sales declined by 14% largely reflecting the continuing impact of COVID-19 and test centre and school closures. Global Online Learning sales grew 14% due to 41% enrolment growth in Virtual Schools for the academic year 2020/2021. Global Assessment sales were down 19% for the period.

Regarding 2020 outlook, Pearson Plc said it is on track to deliver an outturn broadly in line with market expectations.

John Fallon, Chief Executive said: "Our digital performance is very strong, as we support customers and learners around the world as they shift to fully online and hybrid learning. This has been a challenging transformation for all of us but we are starting to see the benefit of all our work to ensure Pearson becomes the winner in digital learning."

Pearson has immediately available liquidity of approximately 1.6 billion pounds through committed facilities and cash balances.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular