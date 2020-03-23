Pearson halts buyback, sees up to 35 mln pound hit to profit from virus

March 23 (Reuters) - British publisher Pearson PSON.L said on Monday it would halt share buybacks as it predicted a 25 million pounds to 35 million pounds hit to operating profit this year due to the coronavirus-driven closure of many of its academic testing centres.

"To date, we have seen test cancellations which impact our 2020 operating profit by around £15m after mitigating actions. We believe there is risk of further state test cancellations which could have a similar impact on profit," the company said.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

