Pearson H1 Pretax Profit Rises; On Track To Deliver 2025 Guidance

August 01, 2025 — 02:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pearson reported that its first half profit before tax increased to 218 million pounds from 212 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 24.5 pence compared to 22.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit decreased by 3% on a headline basis to 242 million pounds. On an underlying basis, adjusted operating profit increased by 2%. Adjusted earnings per share was 24.2 pence compared to 25.3 pence.

Sales for the six months to 30 June 2025 decreased on a headline basis by 2% to 1.72 billion pounds. On an underlying basis, sales increased by 2% in the first six months of 2025.

Looking forward, the Group said it is on track to deliver 2025 guidance with stronger growth expected in second half.

The dividend accounted for in the six months to 30 June 2025 is the final dividend in respect of 2024 of 16.6 pence. An interim dividend for 2025 of 7.8 pence was declared by the Board in July 2025 and will be accounted for in the second half of 2025.

