Pearson H1 Adj. Operating Profit Rises; Reaffirms Full Year Guidance

(RTTNews) - Pearson PLC (PSO, PSON.L) reported that its first-half adjusted operating profit increased to 160 million pounds from 127 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 22.5 pence compared to 10.5 pence.

Profit before tax increased to 179 million pounds from 4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 17.4 pence compared to 2.2 pence.

Sales from continuing operations increased to 1.79 billion pounds from 1.60 billion pounds, last year.

The Group noted that its 2022 revenue and adjusted operating profit expectations remain unchanged.

