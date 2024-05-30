Pearson Director Switches to Marks & Spencer

Pearson (GB:PSON) has released an update.

Pearson PLC has announced that Non-Executive Director Alison Dolan will resign from her current CFO role at Rightmove plc to join Marks & Spencer Group plc as their new CFO. The official date for this transition will be released in the future.

