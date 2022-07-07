Pearson Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PSO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pearson plc (Symbol: PSO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.11, changing hands as high as $9.20 per share. Pearson plc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.68 per share, with $12.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.19.

