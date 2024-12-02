Pearson Announces Share Voting Rights and Capital Details

Pearson (PSO) has released an update.
Pearson plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, the company has 666,249,622 ordinary shares in circulation, with each share granting one vote at general meetings. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
