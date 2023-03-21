Pearson agrees to sell online unit to Regent

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - British education group Pearson PSON.L said it would sell Pearson Online Learning Services (POLS) to private equity group Regent for a deferred sum paid over a number of years.

Pearson said the disposal was likely to be immaterial to its 2023 operating profit.

