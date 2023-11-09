Pearl Harbor service members sue U.S. government over fuel spill

By Diana Novak Jones

Nov 9 (Reuters) - A group of active-duty service members sued the U.S. government on Thursday over a 2021 fuel spill that tainted drinking water at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, was brought on behalf of five members of the U.S. Navy or U.S. Army who said they became sick when jet fuel from Pearl Harbor’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility contaminated the water system on the base.

The lawsuit is seeking compensatory damages for their injuries from the water.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Navy declined to comment. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Under federal law, people seeking compensation from the government for injuries must file administrative claims before pursuing litigation.

Lawyer Kristina Baehr, who is representing the plaintiffs, said she represents more than 7,000 service members and civilians impacted by the water who have filed administrative claims with the U.S. Navy.

Separately, four federal lawsuits brought by more than 300 civilians are pending in federal court in Hawaii, with the first set to go to trial in April, according to court records.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson did not respond to requests for how many total administrative claims are pending over the Red Hill spill.

Baehr said none of her clients’ claims has been resolved yet.

Following a 1950 U.S. Supreme Court opinion, service members, under the Feres doctrine, have been barred from suing the government over injuries suffered while on active duty.

Thursday's lawsuit asserts that because people directly responsible for the leak were civilian employees, rather than uniformed military personnel, and because the plaintiffs were on Thanksgiving leave when it happened, the doctrine does not apply in this case.

The Feres doctrine is partly why claims against the government over decades of contaminated water at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune have not moved forward in the courts. The PACT Act, which became law in August 2022, made it possible for Camp Lejeune claims to be filed by lifting the doctrine for service members on the base.

The government has acknowledged that the incident at Red Hill, which has been in the process of shutting down in recent weeks, occurred when thousands of gallons of jet fuel were incorrectly shunted to a pipe and then released after a vehicle hit the pipe in November 2021.

More than 90,000 people use the water system that was impacted, according to the government.

(Reporting by Diana Jones)

