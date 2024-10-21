Pearl Gull Iron Ltd Schedules 2024 AGM

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd (AU:PLG) has released an update.

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 21st in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders can access the meeting notice online and are encouraged to vote via the company’s electronic portal. Those interested in the company’s future developments are advised to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy.

