News & Insights

Stocks

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd Schedules 2024 AGM

October 21, 2024 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd (AU:PLG) has released an update.

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set for November 21st in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders can access the meeting notice online and are encouraged to vote via the company’s electronic portal. Those interested in the company’s future developments are advised to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy.

For further insights into AU:PLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.