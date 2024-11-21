News & Insights

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd Advances with AGM Success

November 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd (AU:PLG) has released an update.

Pearl Gull Iron Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong investor confidence. With a focus on its high-grade iron ore project on Cockatoo Island, the company is poised to capitalize on its significant mining tenure and infrastructure. This progress reflects Pearl Gull’s strategic efforts to enhance its position in the iron ore exploration and development sector.

