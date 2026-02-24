Pearl Diver Credit (PDCC) Price Target Decreased by 15.32% to 15.98

The average one-year price target for Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) has been revised to $15.98 / share. This is a decrease of 15.32% from the prior estimate of $18.87 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.89% from the latest reported closing price of $12.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pearl Diver Credit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDCC is 2.45%, an increase of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 2,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

University of Wisconsin Foundation holds 1,459K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 249K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 161K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares , representing a decrease of 2.13%.

Kingswood Wealth Advisors holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCC by 32.23% over the last quarter.

