Pearl Diver Credit Company Reports Q2 EPS Of $0.52

August 26, 2025 — 09:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC), Tuesday reported financial results for the second quarter, revealing net income of $3.5 million, or $0.52 per share.

Net investment income for the quarter was $3.1 million, or $0.46 per share.

Commenting about the results, CEO Indranil Basu said, "For the quarter, we were able to keep our net asset value per share relatively steady, while our differentiated machine learning and data science-driven approach to CLO equity investing enabled us to add select new positions to our portfolio that we believe will produce attractive risk-adjusted returns."

Currently, PDCC is trading at $16.16, down 0.80 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

