Pearl Diver Credit Company Posts $3.3 Mln Profit For Q3 After Debuting On NYSE

(RTTNews) - Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (PDCC), an investment company that debuted on NYSE on July 18 this year, Tuesday reported net income of $3.3 million or $0.48 per share for the third quarter.

Net interest income for the period was $2.7 million or $0.40 per share. This includes investment income of $3.9 million or $0.58 per share.

Net asset value per share was $20.05 as of September 30.

