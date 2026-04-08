Stocks
PDPA

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (PDPA) Price Target Increased by 16.31% to 37.39

April 08, 2026 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PDPA) has been revised to $37.39 / share. This is an increase of 16.31% from the prior estimate of $32.15 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.73 to a high of $49.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.39% from the latest reported closing price of $25.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDPA is 0.00%, an increase of 99.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 496.96% to 363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 362K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bessemer Group holds 1K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock-> See our take on Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. - Preferred Stock Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PDPA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.