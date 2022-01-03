Pear Therapeutics Still In Search Of New Highs, Gains 27%

(RTTNews) - Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR) shares are trading more than 27 percent higher on Monday morning, continuing a bullish trend, despite no corporate announcement on the day. Currently, shares are at $7.91, up 27.56 percent from the previous close of $6.20 on a volume of 3,518,981. The shares have traded in a range of $4.85-$14.60 on average volume of 388,239 for the last 52 weeks.

