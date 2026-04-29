Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Price Target Increased by 10.49% to 45.64

The average one-year price target for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NasdaqGS:PGC) has been revised to $45.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.49% from the prior estimate of $41.31 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $51.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.60% from the latest reported closing price of $42.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peapack-Gladstone Financial. This is an decrease of 171 owner(s) or 51.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGC is 0.11%, an increase of 54.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.14% to 12,812K shares. The put/call ratio of PGC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Philadelphia Trust holds 686K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 48.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 90.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 674K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing a decrease of 68.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 40.21% over the last quarter.

Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 557K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 481K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing a decrease of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 453K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGC by 47.36% over the last quarter.

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