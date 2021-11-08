Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 49th quarter that PGC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.79, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGC was $35.79, representing a -1.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.30 and a 113.93% increase over the 52 week low of $16.73.

PGC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG). PGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports PGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 118.61%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pgc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.