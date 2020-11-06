Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 45th quarter that PGC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.36, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGC was $17.36, representing a -45.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.72 and a 55.7% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

PGC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). PGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.85. Zacks Investment Research reports PGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.93%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.