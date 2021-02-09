Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 46th quarter that PGC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGC was $26.43, representing a -16.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.72 and a 137.04% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

PGC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Royal Bank Of Canada (RY). PGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports PGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.5%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

