Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2020

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 44th quarter that PGC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.41, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGC was $16.41, representing a -48.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.72 and a 47.17% increase over the 52 week low of $11.15.

PGC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) and HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). PGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports PGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.45%, compared to an industry average of -19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

