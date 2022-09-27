Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) insiders sold US$602k worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Vincent Spero, for US$204k worth of shares, at about US$34.95 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$33.06. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.15k shares for US$193k. But they sold 17.25k shares for US$602k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:PGC Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares. In total, insider Vincent Spero sold US$127k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders own about US$62m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insiders?

An insider sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Peapack-Gladstone Financial makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

