Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Vincent Spero, for US$177k worth of shares, at about US$30.25 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$31.51, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 8.2% of Vincent Spero's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.50k shares worth US$197k. But they sold 7.59k shares for US$205k. In total, Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial. Specifically, insider Vincent Spero ditched US$177k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 10% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares, worth about US$57m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Peapack-Gladstone Financial has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

