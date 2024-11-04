Peakstone Realty Trust’s Strategic Financial and Leadership Moves

The latest update is out from Peakstone Realty Trust ( (PKST) ).

Peakstone Realty Trust made significant financial moves, including a $175 million senior unsecured term loan set to mature in 2027, with flexible interest rates based on SOFR. The company also expanded its leadership team by appointing Cindy Mai as Chief Accounting Officer, offering her a competitive compensation package. Additionally, Peakstone secured mortgage loans for properties in Florida, Georgia, and Illinois, with fixed interest rates and terms ranging from 5 to 7.5 years, ensuring steady interest-only payments.

