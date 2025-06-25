Is Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Peakstone Realty Trust is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Peakstone Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKST's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PKST has gained about 20.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 7.2% on average. As we can see, Peakstone Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Bilbao (BBVA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 57.6%.

Over the past three months, Banco Bilbao's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Peakstone Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.8% this year, meaning that PKST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco Bilbao, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +24.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Peakstone Realty Trust and Banco Bilbao as they could maintain their solid performance.

