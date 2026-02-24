Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) has been revised to $19.38 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $17.34 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.01% from the latest reported closing price of $20.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peakstone Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKST is 0.02%, an increase of 47.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.57% to 23,832K shares. The put/call ratio of PKST is 8.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,366K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKST by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Centaurus Financial holds 1,335K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,152K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKST by 6.13% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 952K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares , representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKST by 45.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 938K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKST by 44.36% over the last quarter.

