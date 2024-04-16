Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Price Target Decreased by 6.90% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) has been revised to 13.77 / share. This is an decrease of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from the latest reported closing price of 12.77 / share.

Peakstone Realty Trust Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 will receive the payment on April 18, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $12.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.44%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 17.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.86 (n=46).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peakstone Realty Trust. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKST is 0.04%, a decrease of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.52% to 14,846K shares. The put/call ratio of PKST is 1.95, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,452K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,077K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKST by 7.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 961K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKST by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 822K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKST by 21.08% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

