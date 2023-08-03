News & Insights

Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E (PKST) Price Target Decreased by 9.80% to 23.46

August 03, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E (NYSE:PKST) has been revised to 23.46 / share. This is an decrease of 9.80% from the prior estimate of 26.01 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.42% from the latest reported closing price of 25.34 / share.

Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E Declares $0.22 Dividend

On June 20, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $25.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.92%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 17.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.73 (n=14).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PKST / Peakstone Realty Trust - Class E Shares Held by Institutions

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 312K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

AE Wealth Management holds 229K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

TCP Asset Management holds 91K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Beacon Capital Management holds 69K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Ameritas Advisory Services holds 56K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

