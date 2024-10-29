News & Insights

Peako Limited’s Promising Exploration in East Kimberley

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited is making strides in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia, focusing on a diverse range of commodities. Recent explorations have revealed significant mineralization in their tenements, including base and precious metals. The company is actively analyzing these findings to explore new opportunities and enhance shareholder value.

