Peako Limited Suspends Trading for Capital Raising

November 25, 2024 — 07:32 pm EST

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited has requested a suspension of its securities from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange as it prepares to announce a significant capital raising initiative. The company aims to manage its disclosure obligations effectively while finalizing details of this financial move. Trading is expected to resume by November 28, 2024.

