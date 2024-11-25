Peako Limited Suspends Trading for Capital Raising

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.
Peako Limited has requested a suspension of its securities from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange as it prepares to announce a significant capital raising initiative. The company aims to manage its disclosure obligations effectively while finalizing details of this financial move. Trading is expected to resume by November 28, 2024.
