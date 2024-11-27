Peako Limited Raises $1.8M and Appoints New Director

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited has successfully secured $1.8 million in a well-backed two-tranche placement from professional investors, fueling its exploration projects and pursuit of new opportunities. This financial boost coincides with the appointment of Dr. Louis Bucci as Technical Director, enhancing the company’s strategic direction and exploration capabilities. Peako’s leadership expresses confidence in these developments, aiming to strengthen its position in the market.

