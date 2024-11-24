News & Insights

Peako Limited Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 24, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited successfully passed all five resolutions during its annual general meeting, with strong shareholder support. Notably, the election of Gernot Abl and Louis Bucci as directors, along with the re-election of Dr. Paul Kitto, were overwhelmingly approved. The company also gained approval for a 10% placement capacity, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction.

