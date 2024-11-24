Peako Limited Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited successfully passed all five resolutions during its annual general meeting, with strong shareholder support. Notably, the election of Gernot Abl and Louis Bucci as directors, along with the re-election of Dr. Paul Kitto, were overwhelmingly approved. The company also gained approval for a 10% placement capacity, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction.

