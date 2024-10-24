News & Insights

Peako Limited to Hold Influential AGM

October 24, 2024 — 01:08 am EDT

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, in Melbourne, where shareholders will review the company’s financial performance and vote on key resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors. Investors will also decide on a proposal to allow the company to issue up to 10% of its share capital. These decisions could influence Peako’s strategic direction and market position, making the meeting a significant event for stakeholders.

