Peako Limited Expands with New Share Quotation

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.
Peako Limited has announced the quotation of 216,666,667 new fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This development marks a significant step for the company as it continues to expand its presence in the financial markets. Investors keen on tracking Peako’s growth will find this move noteworthy.
