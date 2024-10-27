Peak Rare Earths Updates Governance Practices Online

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, and made it available on their website. This statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, highlighting its commitment to transparent management practices. Investors can explore these disclosures to gain insights into the company’s governance approach.

