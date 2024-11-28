Peak Rare Earths Sees Strong Shareholder Support

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors Dr. Shasha Lu and Hon. Abdullah Mwinyi. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management team.

