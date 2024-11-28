News & Insights

Peak Rare Earths Sees Strong Shareholder Support

November 28, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, showcasing strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors Dr. Shasha Lu and Hon. Abdullah Mwinyi. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and management team.

For further insights into AU:PEK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Stocks mentioned

PKREF

