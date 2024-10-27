Peak Rare Earths Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, at the Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel. Shareholders can attend in person or view the meeting via webcast, though voting will be conducted by proxy or in person. The company encourages shareholders to access meeting details and voting information online.

