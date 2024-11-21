Peak Rare Earths Plans Shareholder Meeting on December 20

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.
Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced a general meeting for its shareholders on December 20, 2024, to discuss resolutions related to a recent Placement and Share Purchase Plan. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting through proxy forms before the meeting. The event will be held at the Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel and webcasted for viewing purposes.
