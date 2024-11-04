Peak Rare Earths Plans Major Securities Issuance

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced a proposed issuance of nearly 5 million fully paid ordinary securities, set to take place on January 3, 2025. This move is part of the company’s efforts to raise capital and expand its financial base, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers alike. The announcement reflects Peak Rare Earth’s strategic positioning in the competitive rare earth market.

