Peak Rare Earths Gains Support from Major Shareholder

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced that its largest shareholder, Shenghe Resources, plans to increase its stake to 19.9% through additional share placements, pending necessary approvals. This move indicates Shenghe’s continued confidence in Peak’s growth potential, which could be of interest to investors watching the company’s stock performance. A shareholder meeting is scheduled for December to finalize these changes.

