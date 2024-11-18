News & Insights

Peak Rare Earths Gains Support from Major Shareholder

November 18, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

Peak Rare Earths Limited (AU:PEK) has released an update.

Peak Rare Earths Limited has announced that its largest shareholder, Shenghe Resources, plans to increase its stake to 19.9% through additional share placements, pending necessary approvals. This move indicates Shenghe’s continued confidence in Peak’s growth potential, which could be of interest to investors watching the company’s stock performance. A shareholder meeting is scheduled for December to finalize these changes.

